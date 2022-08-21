18-wheeler catches fire after I-40 crash

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler went up in flames Saturday evening after a crash.

The crash happened northeast of Madison, Arkansas, in St. Francis County.

Arkansas Department of Transportation says two 18-wheelers crashed and one caught on fire.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

