Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

18-wheeler catches fire after I-40 crash

18-wheeler catches fire after I-40 crash
18-wheeler catches fire after I-40 crash(Eddie A. Taylor)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler went up in flames Saturday evening after a crash.

The crash happened northeast of Madison, Arkansas, in St. Francis County.

Arkansas Department of Transportation says two 18-wheelers crashed and one caught on fire.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, as seen on surveillance video.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
Home on Whitney Avenue struck by Memphis police officer
Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Human trafficking increasing in the Mid-South.
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South

Latest News

The historic building, built in 1927, was left vacant for over twenty years. It's now become a...
Crosstown Concourse celebrates 5 years since opening
18-wheeler catches fire after I-40 crash
18-wheeler catches fire after I-40 crash
Kids have fun at the new splash park in Orange Mound
New Orange Mound attraction makes big splash for kids
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 20, 2022