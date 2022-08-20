Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Two Cross County women arrested after an 11-month investigation

Two women arrested after an 11-month investigation.
Two women arrested after an 11-month investigation.(Cross County police)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation.

The two women were arrested today and have been charged for their crimes.

One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer. She is being charged with four counts of tampering with public records, four counts of second-degree forgery, one count of conspiracy to commit tampering with public records, and theft of property.

The second suspect is Amanda Cullen; she was a district court clerk and is being charged with one count of tampering with a public records and theft of property.

Both are also accused of misappropriating funds for the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court.

An Arkansas Legislative Audit found that in 2019-2021 there was no record of the 35,728 court fines from the Cross County Sheriff’s Office that could be found in the appropriate bank accounts.

Another separate audit was done from January 1, 2021, through July 2021, and the funds of $25,968 and $61,696 of fines could not be found.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake
The scene in Olive Branch
Deputy shoots man who tried to run him over, sheriff’s dept. says
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

Joseph Sanders mugshot
Police identify assault suspect after he left wallet in abandoned, stolen car
Shelby Co. man indicted in shooting deaths of two women
Memphis man convicted of killing two women after arranging a date
Jaylen Smith
Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.
The complex the was deemed a public nuisance has been given one final chance by federal court...
Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns