Two Cross County women arrested after an 11-month investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation.

The two women were arrested today and have been charged for their crimes.

One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer. She is being charged with four counts of tampering with public records, four counts of second-degree forgery, one count of conspiracy to commit tampering with public records, and theft of property.

The second suspect is Amanda Cullen; she was a district court clerk and is being charged with one count of tampering with a public records and theft of property.

Both are also accused of misappropriating funds for the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court.

An Arkansas Legislative Audit found that in 2019-2021 there was no record of the 35,728 court fines from the Cross County Sheriff’s Office that could be found in the appropriate bank accounts.

Another separate audit was done from January 1, 2021, through July 2021, and the funds of $25,968 and $61,696 of fines could not be found.

