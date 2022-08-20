Advertise with Us
Three people detained after allegedly shooting gun at high school football game


West Creek High School investigation
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were detained at a high school football game after several shots were fired in the parking lot Friday evening.

Montgomery County Sheriff officials said around 9:10 p.m., during a football game on the West Creek High School campus, deputies observed suspicious activity in the campus parking lot. A vehicle with an open trunk was seen traveling above the posted speed. Authorities said the officers on the scene then heard and saw gunshots fired. They then radioed dispatch for assistance, and responding patrol deputies stopped the suspect vehicle.

Multiple Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Clarksville Police, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the call and detained one adult and two juvenile suspects following the incident.

Deputies recovered bullet shell casings, a firearm and seized at least one vehicle. Sheriff John Fuson also sent members of the Criminal Investigation and Intel Division to the scene to process evidence and collect witness statements.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials reminded the community that the Sheriff’s Office regularly has additional deputies at school-sponsored sporting events such as Friday night’s football game.

Anyone with additional information regarding this situation is asked to contact Investigator Riels at mwriels@mcgtn.net.

This is a breaking news story; we will update the account as we learn more.

