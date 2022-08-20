MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shooting on Whisper Valley Dr. leaves one person dead.

At 7:08, Officers arrived on the scene at 6019 Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital.

Both of the male suspect left the scene in a Silver SUV.

For any information on the possible suspect, please call 901-528-CASH.

