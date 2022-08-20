Shelby County Clerk’s Office to close next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be no long lines at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office next week.

That’s because Clerk Wanda Halbert is closing all locations for one full week to catch up on the backlog of packets for car dealerships, just three weeks after claiming the office was caught up.

A familiar sight could be seen on Friday afternoon at the Poplar Plaza Shelby County Clerk’s Office — long lines and short tempers.

”The line was too long, too hot and they didn’t have bottled water or nothing,” said customer Dwyane Gray, who went to two other clerk’s office locations before standing in line at the Poplar and Highland location. “I think they should come up with a better solution.”

Other customers also shared their frustrations.

”I’m standing in line for the third time to try and get a title transferred on a car,” customer Frank Roche said.

Halbert will close all locations next week to focus exclusively on getting car dealerships the tags they requested months ago. Customers won’t be able to visit the clerk’s office in person again until Monday, August 29.

”On behalf of the entire Shelby County Clerk team,” Halbert said in a statement, “let me apologize and accept full responsibility for the inconvenience.”

Halbert blamed the delays in her office on “an unfortunate external Shelby County Government process,” going on to say that “this is not a Shelby County problem, it’s one affecting many county clerk offices throughout our state.”

State leaders in Nashville are also trying to figure out how or if they can help fix what ails their county clerk’s office.

”Whenever you have a new license plate, it does increase the volume of work for the clerk,” said John Dunn with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. “And we understand there was some conflict between Shelby County government leaders on mail processing.”

But Dunn also said Shelby County’s situation is unlike any of the other 94 counties in the state.

”It is unusual to see a clerk’s office, particularly in a county the size of Shelby County, close for a week, or two weeks,” he said. “This is something we don’t see very often.

On August 8, the Shelby County Commission passed a resolution asking for state help getting thousands of new license plates out to the citizens, a push led by Commissioner Mark Billingsley

“I mean, enough is enough,” Billingsley said after the vote. “The latest announcement by Clerk Halbert to close their offices for weeks is an insult to injury for our citizens. It’s incredibly important for the state to help us.”

“Our office has asked for a meeting with other stakeholders, including the Department of Revenue,” said Dunn, “and we plan to have that meeting sometime late next week, essentially talking about what state intervention, if any, could look like.”

Clerk Halbert accused other county leaders of mismanaging her department’s funding last year, but Dunn said the state found no evidence of that.

All locations of the Shelby County Clerk’s Office will be closed from August 22 to 26 and again from September 19 to 23.

