Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Police identify assault suspect after he left wallet in abandoned, stolen car

Joseph Sanders mugshot
Joseph Sanders mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett police have charged a man with aggravated assault after being able to identify him after he left his wallet in a stolen car that he abandoned after wrecking into a field.

The Memphis Police Department received an assault call early Sunday morning around midnight and were called to the Burger King at 1920 Whitten Road where the victims told police what happened.

While sitting in their car at Main Event, the victims said a man in a stolen Honda fired shots at them, striking their car. The victims then followed the suspect into Bartlett, where the suspect shot and hit another car before wrecking into a field near Kirby Whitten Road and Snowshoe Drive, police say.

At some point, the suspect abandoned the car and fled.

The Bartlett Police Department searched the area for the suspect but did not locate him.

Police then checked the interior of the stolen car and discovered a wallet with the identification of 32-year-old Joseph Sanders and a stolen handgun.

Officers also found video that captured images of Sanders as he fled the area.

Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was soon after located at an address in Tipton County and transported to the Memphis Multi-Agency Gang Unit offices.

Sanders was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and vandalism.

His bond is set to $50,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake
The scene in Olive Branch
Deputy shoots man who tried to run him over, sheriff’s dept. says
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

Shelby Co. man indicted in shooting deaths of two women
Memphis man convicted of killing two women after arranging a date
Jaylen Smith
Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.
The complex the was deemed a public nuisance has been given one final chance by federal court...
Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns
Le Bonheur Children’s patients surprised with visitors at ‘Tigers to Tailgate’ event
Le Bonheur Children’s patients surprised with visitors at ‘Tigers to Tailgate’ event