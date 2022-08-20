New Orange Mound attracted makes big splash for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Children in Orange Mound are making a big splash thanks to the new splash park.

The City of Memphis held a ribbon cutting in Orange Mound on Saturday morning. Mayor Jim Strickland was in attendance and said this is something that’s been in the works for a long time, and hopes it helps give Memphis youth something fun to do.

“If kids have something productive to do and they’re embraced from two years old all the way up to 20, it’s more likely that they’ll walk along the right side of the law than the wrong side,” Strickland said.

Orange Mound Native Kaylan Dotson agrees with Strickland, and the new splash pad fills a void left in the historic neighborhood since the community pool closed years ago.

“We have needed something in this community to build morale up and give the kids something to look forward to,” Dotson told Action News 5.

Dotson hopes this new attraction will help to revitalize Orange Mound—and give a new generation a close-knit sense of belonging that she had growing up.

“It’s bringing Orange Mound back to what it used to be,” Dotson said. “This is the real Orange Mound, the Orange Mound I know!”

