MSCS football season begins with security measures district-wide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Football season is back for Memphis Shelby County School (MSCS) students, families and fans, and with a new season comes more security measures district-wide.

MSCS policy now requires all attendees, including MSCS staff, students, and athletes, to be screened through walk-through metal detectors or with wands.

The district also says that only clear bags, freezer bags or small clutches no larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches will be allowed into event venues.

Central High School parent Marcus Owens offered his comments as he waited in the security line.

“The security has always been excellent here at Central. Since he’s been playing, never had any incident and I make a majority of the home games and everything,” Owens said. “I commend Central, they’ve always been excellent here.”

Owens’ son plays on the football team and says some of the added security measures weren’t new to Central, but they were happy they were in place.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Security Services (Action News 5)

“So much pops off at these games,” said Cordova High School aunt Jacqueline Boone. “Now that I got to be coming to a high school game, I want to be safe. I don’t want to be running.”

Boone’s nephew plays for Cordova High School.

She says after a student ran across the field with a gun and live ammo at a jamboree football game last week, she supports the district’s response.

Central High School grandparent Vanessa Butler agrees.

“Anything can happen, but I feel the more security measures are in place, the better it will be,” Butler said.

The district says these measures will be in place for all MSCS events, not just athletic events.

