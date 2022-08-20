Advertise with Us
Man wanted after shots fired at MPD officers

Brandon (L) and Roderick (R) Johnson
Brandon (L) and Roderick (R) Johnson(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest warrant was issued for a man police say fired shots at Memphis police officers on Friday.

Police were called to the area of Chuck Avenue and South Goodlett Street where a crash had occurred around 10:30 a.m.

Before police arrived, another call was made to police saying there were several people at the scene with guns.

Police say one of the drivers demanded the other driver pay for the damages to his Chevy Impala.

Police say all parties involved refused to file a report, so officers decided to leave the scene.

As they were leaving, shots were fired toward the officers. Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

Officers were able to take three people into custody, while one escaped.

Roderick Johnson was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

Two others who are under 18 were also arrested.

A fourth suspect, Brandon Johnson, is still on the run. He faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say he is armed and dangerous. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 901-528-CASH.

