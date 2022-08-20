Advertise with Us
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’

The suspect, as seen on surveillance video.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening.

Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to intimidate her until concerned customers saw her in distress and intervened.

The suspect then fled from the store.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

