Humidity and rain chances return for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’ll feel more Summer-like today as a warm front moves in from the south, bringing a rise in humidity and a few isolated showers. Tomorrow, a cold front pushes in from the north and will slowly sink through the Mid-South through Monday afternoon with good coverage of showers and thunderstorms for much of the area.

NORMAL HIGH: 92

NORMAL LOW: 73

TODAY: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or storms are likely Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers will continue Sunday night through Monday morning with lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, drier air will filter in and bring an end to rain along and north of I-40 on Monday afternoon. The northern half of the forecast area will see dry weather through late week, but showers and thunderstorms will be confined to portions of north Mississippi through the end of the week, as the front remains stalled over the region. Thus, the highest rainfall totals will remain south of I-40 throughout most of the period. It’ll still be warm, but seasonable, with highs near 90 each day with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.