Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Humidity and rain chances return for the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’ll feel more Summer-like today as a warm front moves in from the south, bringing a rise in humidity and a few isolated showers. Tomorrow, a cold front pushes in from the north and will slowly sink through the Mid-South through Monday afternoon with good coverage of showers and thunderstorms for much of the area.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 92
  • NORMAL LOW: 73

TODAY: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or storms are likely Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers will continue Sunday night through Monday morning with lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, drier air will filter in and bring an end to rain along and north of I-40 on Monday afternoon. The northern half of the forecast area will see dry weather through late week, but showers and thunderstorms will be confined to portions of north Mississippi through the end of the week, as the front remains stalled over the region. Thus, the highest rainfall totals will remain south of I-40 throughout most of the period. It’ll still be warm, but seasonable, with highs near 90 each day with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
Home on Whitney Avenue struck by Memphis police officer
Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Muggy weekend ahead with rain chances slowly going up
WMC First Alert Weather
Humidity returns for the weekend along with chances for rain
et
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 19, 2022
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 8/19