Germantown man missing, TBI issues Silver Alert
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Sliver Alert on behalf of Germantown Police Department.
TBI says Robert Munsell, 72, may be driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona with Tenn. tag 5N53M4.
Munsell has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, says TBI.
He has gray hair and green eyes. Germantown police asks for you to call 901-754-7222, if you see him.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.