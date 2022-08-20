Advertise with Us
Germantown man missing, TBI issues Silver Alert

Sliver Alert for Germantown man
Sliver Alert for Germantown man(TBI)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Sliver Alert on behalf of Germantown Police Department.

TBI says Robert Munsell, 72, may be driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona with Tenn. tag 5N53M4.

Munsell has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, says TBI.

He has gray hair and green eyes. Germantown police asks for you to call 901-754-7222, if you see him.

