Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store after a street takeover. (Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in Los Angeles say a flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this week following a street takeover.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video from the store located in South Los Angeles.

Police said the video shows several group members grabbing various items on Aug. 15 at about 12:40 a.m., including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

LAPD said members of the group were also throwing merchandise at store employees.

Afterward, the store was left in disarray, with authorities saying the group left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said before the incident within the store, the group held a street takeover at a nearby intersection that blocked traffic with vehicles performing “donuts” in the street.

The LAPD urged anyone with further information about this incident to contact South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Tifanee Wright
Arrest warrant issued for woman wanted for Dr. Yvonne Nelson’s murder
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake
Mississippi Home Corporation
Clarksdale woman admits to scheme involving emergency rental assistance fraud

Latest News

Tennessee Democrats want the U.S. Department of Justice to be involved in election voting to...
Tennessee Democrats want the U.S. Department of Justice to be a part of election voting
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured
Tennessee Democrats want the U.S. Department of Justice to be a part of election voting
Tennessee Democrats want the U.S. Department of Justice to be a part of election voting
Marion man charged in Olive Branch officer-involved shooting
Marion man charged in Olive Branch officer-involved shooting