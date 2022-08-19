University of Tennessee Health Science Center to receive aging research grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen granted the University of Tennessee Health Science Center $315,415 for aging research.

The grant will be used to research functional genetic analysis of epigenetic age acceleration as well as the regulatory landscape of the methylome.

Congressman Cohen made the statement:

“I am always pleased to see the National Institutes of Health invest in medical research at our medical school. This work on the genetics of aging will yield useful information and potentially extend lives.”

