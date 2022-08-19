Advertise with Us
University of Tennessee Health Science Center to receive aging research grant

Congressman Steve Cohen announces a grant worth $315,415 for aging research at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen granted the University of Tennessee Health Science Center $315,415 for aging research.

The grant will be used to research functional genetic analysis of epigenetic age acceleration as well as the regulatory landscape of the methylome.

Congressman Cohen made the statement:

“I am always pleased to see the National Institutes of Health invest in medical research at our medical school. This work on the genetics of aging will yield useful information and potentially extend lives.”

