Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Tigers basketball getting look from former SEC pre-season play of the year

Keyonte Johnson
Keyonte Johnson(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway has been cagey on who his last scholarships would go to as school is about to start.  But one name is getting plenty of traction who could come in this year as a graduate transfer. 

Keyonte Johnson tells the basketball website “On3″ he’s only considering Memphis, Kansas State, Nebraska and Western Kentucky as his next hoop destination. 

You might recall Johnson was an All-SEC forward at Florida back in 2020, averaging 14 points, and seven rebounds as the Pre-Season SEC Player of the Year that season, but he collapsed on thecCourt in a December game against Florida State and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

He recovered and was released within ten days, but he hasn’t played competitively since. 

The Tigers are receiving reports on Johnson’s medical progress.

Johnson reportedly has taken out a $5 million insurance policy that will pay out if he can’t resume his playing career.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake
The scene in Olive Branch
Deputy shoots man who tried to run him over, sheriff’s dept. says
Mississippi Home Corporation
Clarksdale woman admits to scheme involving emergency rental assistance fraud

Latest News

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Memphis Tigers Women's Basketball
Tigers Women’s Basketball perfect in Greece
UofM Women's Soccer
University of Memphis Women’s soccer ranked in Top 25
Calvin Austin | Steelers
2 former Tigers out for Steelers due to injuries