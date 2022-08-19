Tigers basketball getting look from former SEC pre-season play of the year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway has been cagey on who his last scholarships would go to as school is about to start. But one name is getting plenty of traction who could come in this year as a graduate transfer.

Keyonte Johnson tells the basketball website “On3″ he’s only considering Memphis, Kansas State, Nebraska and Western Kentucky as his next hoop destination.

You might recall Johnson was an All-SEC forward at Florida back in 2020, averaging 14 points, and seven rebounds as the Pre-Season SEC Player of the Year that season, but he collapsed on thecCourt in a December game against Florida State and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He recovered and was released within ten days, but he hasn’t played competitively since.

The Tigers are receiving reports on Johnson’s medical progress.

Johnson reportedly has taken out a $5 million insurance policy that will pay out if he can’t resume his playing career.

