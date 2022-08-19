MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy announces his transition team that shares his same vision.

Steve Mulroy’s new members representing his transition team are:

Commissioner Van Turner , Transition Team Chair; Shelby County Commission, District 12; President, NAACP Memphis Branch

Sen. Raumesh Akbari , Tennessee State Senate, District 29

Jake Brown , Apperson Crump

Mike Carpenter , Director Of Marketing And Development. My Cup of Tea; former Shelby County Commissioner, District 1

Yonee Gibson , Just City

Reverend Dr. L LaSimba Gray , Senior Pastor, New Sardis Baptist Church (retired)

Richard Hall , Chief of Police, City of Germantown

Muriel Malone , Executive Director, Tennessee Human Rights Commission; former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney

Kevin Rardin , Office of the Shelby County Public Defender (retired); former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney

Josh Spickler , Just City

Kamilah Turner , attorney-at-law

Brice Timmons , Donati Law, PLLC

Rep. Mark White , Tennessee House of Representatives, District 83

Mike Working, The Working Law Firm

Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy commented on the excitement of his team:

“These individuals have served our community in many ways for years, and I am honored to count them as friends and advisors,” says Mulroy. “Throughout my campaign, I said I would focus on making streets safer by making our system fairer. This team has the experience and knowledge to help me do just that.”

Mulroy will be announcing policy and staff changes this week. He takes the oath of office to become District Attorney of Tennessee on September 1, 2022.

