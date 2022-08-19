Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon says she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on the next steps.

Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting in the living room when the officer crashed into her home on Whitney Avenue.

“I just heard a loud compact come through my house and I get up and look out the window…it’s MPD,” Swain explained. “I go outside and the officer is sitting behind his vehicle. He didn’t knock on the door and check and see if anyone was in the home, if anyone was OK. It’s like we had to come make sure he was OK.”

The MPD cruiser after the crash. (Paula Buress)

According to the crash report from MPD, the officer attempted to make a curve and left the road, striking the home. No injuries were reported in the crash and it remains under investigation.

The home is now boarded up, a move Swain said was ordered by her landlord. As far as next steps on what to do with repairs, she said she has not heard anything.

“MPD hasn’t given me any help, no resources,” Swain said. “They left me with only a report number. They didn’t offer any services, or anything… housing. I’m not comfortable here.”

Swain has three children, including a 9-month-old daughter. She said her children were not home at the time of the accident, but the situation still haunts them all.

“They don’t even want to walk in the living room,” she explained. “It’s stressful.”

Activists said accidents and high speed on Whitney Avenue are not a new issue.

“There’s signs up about the roads being slick,” said Paula Buress. “The road conditions are dangerous. We have ‘slow down Memphis’ everywhere in Memphis, but we want to know does that apply to Memphis Police Department. We also have an MPD camera here. We want the footage. We want to see exactly what happened.”

