‘Our work goes on’: Thompson looks to future of Jan. 6 committee as Congress shake up possible

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District said he’s looking at what’s to come in the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The potential Midterm outcomes leave some aspects of the committee with an uncertain future.

Thompson was in North Mississippi on Thursday. He was there to support Tyson Foods and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute donation of thousands of pounds of chicken to food banks across the Mississippi Delta. It was enough for 152,000 meals.

“We have people from Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Cleveland,” Thompson (D) said.

Thompson said hunger is a real problem in the United States and especially in Mississippi. The state has the highest food insecurity rate in the nation at more than 18 percent.

“We have a number of food deserts in the Delta region of Mississippi,” Thompson said.

After the delivery, Thompson’s focus was back on Washington and the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol which he chairs. Thompson said it’s still up in the air if more public hearings will be held ahead of the midterms.

The election cycle is already taking a hit on the committee as Thompson’s Vice Chair Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney lost her bid for reelection this week.

“Her loss is a loss for this country,” Thompson said.

Thompson said there’s a lot of focus on getting former Vice President Mike Pence to testify in front of the committee. Thompson has sent letters to Pence, and a fresh letter was delivered Thursday following Pence’s comments he’ll consider testifying.

“We do know from our investigation President Trump was dissatisfied with him,” Thompson said. “There are a lot of questions we want to ask him under oath.”

As for the FBI search of Former President Trump’s home at Mar a Lago, Thompson said he, like much of the public, is waiting to see if anything found there will have any relevance to the January 6 investigation.

Tennessee Democrats want the U.S. Department of Justice to be a part of election voting
