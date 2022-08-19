Officers find 2 dead after shooting, crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting and crash that left two people dead Thursday evening.

Investigators say officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:45 p.m. at Shelby Drive and Faronia where they found two victims.

Both died on the scene.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting happened inside the vehicle between the two people, according to Memphis Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.