No. 22 Tiger Women’s Soccer wins big in opener

UofM women's soccer
UofM women's soccer(UofM Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest success story at the University of Memphis over the last two decades is not the Tigers football or basketball teams.

It’s the women’s soccer program under Brooks Monaghan: ten league championships, nine NCAA Tournament berths, nine All-Americans, and 254 wins.

The Tigers go for win No. 255 under Monaghan, opening the season against Little Rock at the Tigers Track and Soccer Complex ranked #22 in the nation.

In the fifth minute, Pre-Season All AAC Midfielder Grace Stordy finds Jocelyn Alonzo, who left foots it into the Back of the Net for a 1-Nil Memphis lead.

Later, tied 1-1, Mya Jones sets up for a penalty kick, and drills it past the keeper for a 2-1 Tiger lead.

Valerie Seto-Anne scores the first of her opening night hat trick off the assist from Alonzo.

The UofM outshoots Little Rock 19-3, with 12.

The Tigers win it big! Final score 6-1.

Memphis’ next game at Mid-South rival Ole Miss is Sunday at 7 p.m.

