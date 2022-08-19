New horse speed limit sign unveiled in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’ve ever driven in Germantown, you’ve probably noticed a few “Horses 10″ signs posted around the city.

Last week, the City of Germantown unveiled a new sign, located on Poplar Pike eastbound just past Eastern Avenue.

The “Horses 10″ signs were launched in 2018 in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Germantown Charity Horse Show, and as a nod to the city’s rich equestrian history.

“Back in the times of only two stoplights and a two-lane Germantown Road, ‘horses 10 mph’ signs appeared throughout the city,” said Marketing and Communications Manager Jessica Comas.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo with Dr. Steven Maroda and Dr. Marcus Hopkins. (City of Germantown)

These signs are a fundraising effort by the Germantown Education Foundation (GEF) to support local education.

The new sign was dedicated to Dr. Steven Maroda and Dr. Marcus Hopkins from Germantown/Bartlett Oral Surgery.

Only eight horse speed limit signs now remain in the city.

For more information or to donate, contact GEF Executive Director Elaine Hare at ehare@gefgives.org.

