Munford opens high school football season with win at Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The high school football season kicked off Thursday night in Tennessee and there’s a big matchup right off the bat.

It’s the Munford Cougars at the Chargers of Covington. Both teams come in ranked in the Top 10 of their respective Divisions.

Munford in 5A, and Covington in 3A.The Chargers got the home crowd off their feet first.

Skylan Smith went to the house all alone with a 45-yard score putting the Chargers up 7-0 in the first. But from that point, it was all Cougars. During the ensuing drive, they went on a march.

Handoff to Braxton Sharp who gets to the edge and finds glory from 11-yards out.

Munford was up 8-7 after the two-point conversion.

The Cougars were all over Covington in dominant fashion 28-7.

