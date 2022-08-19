Muggy weekend ahead with rain chances slowly going up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain partly cloudy and hot through sunset with temperatures in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s with increasing clouds. Winds will be light.

SATURDAY: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. It will be very muggy all weekend. Lows will be in the mid 70s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or storms are likely Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening with highs in the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers will continue Sunday night through Monday morning with highs in the 80s. Rain chances will be lower the rest of the week with highs slowly climbing into the low 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

