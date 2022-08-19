McDonald’s employee points gun at customers during argument over order, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a McDonald’s employee pointed a gun at a customer.

The incident happened at the location at 1389 Poplar Avenue on Thursday morning.

Two customers say they got into an argument with Willie Wester about their food order being wrong.

Officers arrived and found a Ruger 9mm gun on the counter.

Wester was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.