Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

McDonald’s employee points gun at customers during argument over order, police say

Willie Wester
Willie Wester(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a McDonald’s employee pointed a gun at a customer.

The incident happened at the location at 1389 Poplar Avenue on Thursday morning.

Two customers say they got into an argument with Willie Wester about their food order being wrong.

Officers arrived and found a Ruger 9mm gun on the counter.

Wester was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake
The scene in Olive Branch
Deputy shoots man who tried to run him over, sheriff’s dept. says
Mississippi Home Corporation
Clarksdale woman admits to scheme involving emergency rental assistance fraud

Latest News

Downtown Memphis
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating...
‘Our work goes on’: Thompson looks to future of Jan. 6 committee as Congress shake up possible
Memphis Police Department
Officers find 2 dead after shooting, crash on Shelby Drive
Jan. 6 investigation
‘Our work goes on’: Thompson looks to future of Jan. 6 committee as Congress shake up possible