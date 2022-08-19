Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Marion man charged in Olive Branch officer-involved shooting

Darielle Davonte Sparks mugshot
Darielle Davonte Sparks mugshot(DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A man has been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after Thursday afternoon’s officer-involved shooting at Bethel Road and Hwy 78.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspect as 26-year-old Darielle Davonte Sparks of Marion, Arkansas, who in 2020 was charged with reckless driving in Memphis.

Deputies say they were conducting a sting operation searching for sex offenders when Sparks escaped from deputies.

Chief Deputy Justin Smith says Sparks tried to run over a deputy and was shot. They described him as a “human trafficker.”

“This was a violent offender who tried to kill one of our deputies today,” Smith said.

Sparks’ bond is set at $250,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Tifanee Wright
Arrest warrant issued for woman wanted for Dr. Yvonne Nelson’s murder
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake
Mississippi Home Corporation
Clarksdale woman admits to scheme involving emergency rental assistance fraud

Latest News

Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its 10th restaurant.
Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.
Cummings K-8 under inspection following drop ceiling collapse
Budget discussions for Shelby County schools in need of maintenance
No cell phone policy at the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering.
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering implements a new no cell phone policy
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering implements a new no cell phone policy
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering implements a new no cell phone policy