Marion man charged in Olive Branch officer-involved shooting

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A man has been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after Thursday afternoon’s officer-involved shooting at Bethel Road and Hwy 78.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspect as 26-year-old Darielle Davonte Sparks of Marion, Arkansas, who in 2020 was charged with reckless driving in Memphis.

Deputies say they were conducting a sting operation searching for sex offenders when Sparks escaped from deputies.

Chief Deputy Justin Smith says Sparks tried to run over a deputy and was shot. They described him as a “human trafficker.”

“This was a violent offender who tried to kill one of our deputies today,” Smith said.

Sparks’ bond is set at $250,000.

