Looks like a submarine but helps to heal challenging wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the outside, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber looks like an enormous submarine. But inside, pressurized 100% oxygen is used to help challenging wounds heal.

Dr. Tony Alleman, medical director of the Wound Care Center at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about hyperbaric oxygen therapy and what conditions it is used to treat.

Dr. Alleman also went into detail about the treatment process.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.