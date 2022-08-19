Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Looks like a submarine but helps to heal challenging wounds

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the outside, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber looks like an enormous submarine. But inside, pressurized 100% oxygen is used to help challenging wounds heal.

Dr. Tony Alleman, medical director of the Wound Care Center at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about hyperbaric oxygen therapy and what conditions it is used to treat.

Dr. Alleman also went into detail about the treatment process.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake
The scene in Olive Branch
Deputy shoots man who tried to run him over, sheriff’s dept. says
Mississippi Home Corporation
Clarksdale woman admits to scheme involving emergency rental assistance fraud

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson (La Prensa Latina)
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Looks like a submarine but helps to heal challenging wounds
President's Prescription: medication disposal
How to properly dispose of expired or unused medications