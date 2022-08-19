Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
‘Memphis 7′ discusses reinstatement at Starbucks

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starbucks workers in Memphis are discussing a recent judge ruling allowing them to return to work.

Thursday, a federal judge ordered the coffee giant to immediately reinstate the fired union leaders of Memphis also known as the “Memphis 7.”

The seven Starbucks employees were fired back in early February after announcing their efforts to unionize in mid-January. They say they wanted safer working conditions and better pay.

