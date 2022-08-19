Le Bonheur Children’s patients surprised with visitors at ‘Tigers to Tailgate’ event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patients, families and staff at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital were surprised with special visitors Friday morning during the ‘Tigers to Tailgate’ event.

The event started at 10 a.m. with an hour of community service from the University of Memphis Tigers.

“From 10-11 they split out all across campus and were volunteering... meeting patients, families, staff, and overall just getting everyone excited for the football season,” explained Le Bonheur Children’s Public Relations Representative David Henson.

This year’s event is the second of its kind. The first one was held in 2019 before the pandemic.

“We’re really excited to have the team here,” Henson said. “Obviously during COVID, we weren’t able to have people come into the hospital, so this is one of the first big events that we’ve been able to have. And the patients and families have had a great time.”

The players’ coaches said giving back to the community is something they teach on and off the field.

“We always talk to them about ‘we work hard’ and all that type of stuff,” explained Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey. “But there’s other people in the world who are struggling with some things going on. This is great for them to be able to see that in person and put some smiles on people’s faces. This is all what it’s about.”

The team’s inside linebacker, Xavier Cullens, said visiting the hospital was a treat before the semester begins Aug. 22 and football season Sept. 3.

“Why not come around?” Cullens asked. “Before we really lock in with each other, we can lock in with other people and just make them smile.”

After volunteering, the players hit the hospital’s front lawn for more interaction between patients an families.

