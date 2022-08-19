Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the cover story focused on preventing the spread on Monkeypox.

She also talked about Daddy Yankee, Reggaeton’s most influential global ambassador, who recently received the 2022 Legend Award at the 35th Hispanic Heritage Awards.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

