Humidity returns for the weekend along with chances for rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled frontal boundary remains stalled to our south as a cold front develops to our north and west. In between these fronts the Mid-South sits in a comfortable place today with low humidity. A stray shower across northeast Mississippi cannot be ruled out but nothing significant expected. This weekend, the two aformentioned fronts will bring rising humidity and rain chances to the region.

NORMAL HIGH: 92

NORMAL LOW: 73

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 91 degrees. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s on Saturday. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday afternoon, but rain chances will increase Sunday with a cold front. Scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening and highs will dip into the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain could carry over into Monday with a few showers in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s at the start of next week, but we will have 90s again on Wednesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

