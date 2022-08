MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant.

This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi.

Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.

