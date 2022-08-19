Grizzlies announce plans for 901 Day Grizz Bash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have big plans for 901 Day this year in the Bluff City.

The team has a planned 901 Day Grizz Bash on September 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the plaza outside for a night of fun.

The event is free to the public with free access to the parking garage.

The celebration begins with a maker market featuring local Black artists curated by Tone Memphis.

There will be food trucks on hand featuring Dynamic Duo, El Mero, AD’s and Stick ‘Em.

There will be music by 8Ball & MJG, Big Boogie and Duke Deuce and the Royal Studios House Band.

Plus, there will be a Wrestlin’ Throwdown with Mads Krugger, The GunShow, Dustin Starr and more.

The Jookin’ Battle Championship will be on hand with a 4500 prize available to the winner. Click here for details on how to register.

There will also be other fun like inflatables, face painters and a dunk tank.

SneakFest will make a return with the 901 Sneaker Expo, letting fans buy, sell or trade exclusive sneakers.

