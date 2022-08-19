Germantown Municipal Court judge retires after 40 years on bench

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - After serving for four decades on the Germantown Municipal Court bench, Judge Raymond Clift Jr. is retiring, the City of Germantown announced.

Clift served as the state’s assistant district attorney from 1970 to 1972 and was elected as a City of Germantown alderman in 1978, serving a two-year term.

He has been a Germantown Municipal Court judge since 1982.

“Looking back over the many years that I have had the pleasure of serving the Germantown community, I find a long list of wonderful people whom I need to thank for helping me achieve this point in my career,” wrote Clift in a letter tendering his retirement. “I wish I could name each person and express my appreciation to each of you, but this letter would never end if I did that.”

Following Clift’s departure, per city ordinance, the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint his replacement to serve a two-year term until the next election.

That process will include a public advertisement of the position, after which the board will interview qualified candidates and hold a formal vote at a date to be determined.

“Judge Clift has spent the better part of a half-century serving our community as a prosecutor, alderman, and municipal judge with distinction, discernment and dedication,” Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said. “His legacy as a Germantown judge will be one of a deep commitment to the justice system, honor and the unparalleled ability to serve others with balance and fairness.”

Clift’s retirement will be effective on September 1.

