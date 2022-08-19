Friday Football Fever: Week 1 matchups
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The award-winning Friday Football Fever is back for 2022!
Friday marks the full slate of games in the Mid-South, and we will have full coverage of the biggest games of the week on Action News 5 at 10 p.m.
These are some games you can expect to see tonight:
- MUS vs Arlington
- Booker T. Washington vs Briarcrest
- Southwind vs Lausanne
- Cordova vs Central
- Nashville Ensworth vs ECS
- Brighton vs St. Benedict
Jarvis Greer and Matt Infield will have your highlights tonight!
