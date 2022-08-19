Friday Football Fever: Week 1 matchups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The award-winning Friday Football Fever is back for 2022!

Friday marks the full slate of games in the Mid-South, and we will have full coverage of the biggest games of the week on Action News 5 at 10 p.m.

These are some games you can expect to see tonight:

MUS vs Arlington

Booker T. Washington vs Briarcrest

Southwind vs Lausanne

Cordova vs Central

Nashville Ensworth vs ECS

Brighton vs St. Benedict

Jarvis Greer and Matt Infield will have your highlights tonight!

