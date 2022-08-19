Advertise with Us
Friday Football Fever: Week 1 matchups

Munford and Covington kicked things off Thursday night.
Munford and Covington kicked things off Thursday night.(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer and Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The award-winning Friday Football Fever is back for 2022!

Friday marks the full slate of games in the Mid-South, and we will have full coverage of the biggest games of the week on Action News 5 at 10 p.m.

These are some games you can expect to see tonight:

  • MUS vs Arlington
  • Booker T. Washington vs Briarcrest
  • Southwind vs Lausanne
  • Cordova vs Central
  • Nashville Ensworth vs ECS
  • Brighton vs St. Benedict

Jarvis Greer and Matt Infield will have your highlights tonight!

