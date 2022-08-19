Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis.

After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.

In just the last month, two walkways have collapsed at the complex, and the leasing office burned to the ground.

What’s more news on the complex is there have been at least 36 crimes reported in and around the complex in that same timeframe, according to the Memphis Data Hub.

“Overall, the conditions of Peppertree are getting worse,” said Jennifer Sink, Chief Legal Officer with Memphis’s City Attorney’s Office.

Inside the courtroom, Judge Fowlkes told Peppertree’s legal team that there has been no progress in bettering the state of the complex in the nine months the case has been pending in this courtroom.

“Despite the fact that we filed this nuisance action back in November 2021, I don’t think they’ve made any improvements to the condition of the property at all,” Sink said.

Sink, along with assisting council from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and the State of Tennessee brought Dr. Angela Madden, a criminologist, to the stand.

Madden provided evidence of the illegal gun and drug use on the property and the lack of surveillance and security to combat the crime(s).

Judge Fowlkes said he’s stayed his hand on making arrangements for residents to be moved to another part of the city since the need for low-income housing in Memphis is dire, but “the dire need is coming up headlong into safety issues,” he said.

The city hoped to file a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the property Friday, which for 14 days would prevent the complex from bringing on new tenants or extending current leases.

The hearing has been pushed to Wednesday, and Judge Fowlkes said if Peppertree hasn’t “adequately addressed” the safety concerns, he’ll be left with no choice but to close the property.

“We would anticipate that we would need 120 days to relocate all of the tenants. We could have some (tenants) moved within a 30-day window, but there’s a lot of people there,” Sink said. “And so, we think it will require us up to 120 days.”

Peppertree’s defense team would not comment to our team after the court was adjourned.

