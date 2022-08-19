Consultant role next for UofM’s Larry Brown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tigers Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway is reorganizing his staff during the off-season, which means Larry Brown won’t be sitting next to him at the games this coming season.

Memphis Podcaster Doc Holliday is reporting Larry Brown will return to the Tigers, not as a bench coach, but as a consultant to Hardaway.

The 81-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer had health problems last season, which made travel sometimes difficult for him.

Hardaway bringing in long-time Head Coach Frank Heath from Tulsa, and Vanderbilt assistant Faragi Phillips as his top aides this year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.