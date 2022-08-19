Advertise with Us
Consultant role next for UofM’s Larry Brown

Larry Brown with UofM Tigers(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tigers Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway is reorganizing his staff during the off-season, which means Larry Brown won’t be sitting next to him at the games this coming season. 

Memphis Podcaster Doc Holliday is reporting Larry Brown will return to the Tigers, not as a bench coach, but as a consultant to Hardaway. 

The 81-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer had health problems last season, which made travel sometimes difficult for him. 

Hardaway bringing in long-time Head Coach Frank Heath from Tulsa, and Vanderbilt assistant Faragi Phillips as his top aides this year.

