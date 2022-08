MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue.

There are no injuries reported.

