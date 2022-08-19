Bronny on Tiger hoops’ radar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On3 also reports Hardaway is recruiting Bronny James for next season.

Bronny is the son of future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James.

Hardaway tracked Bronny at the July Peach Jam Basketball Camp, among a number of college coaches and NBA personnel.

Bronny James is a 6′3″ point guard widely regarded as a 4-star recruit.

