Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Bronny on Tiger hoops’ radar

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On3 also reports Hardaway is recruiting Bronny James for next season.

Bronny is the son of future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James.

Hardaway tracked Bronny at the July Peach Jam Basketball Camp, among a number of college coaches and NBA personnel. 

Bronny James is a 6′3″ point guard widely regarded as a 4-star recruit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake
The scene in Olive Branch
Deputy shoots man who tried to run him over, sheriff’s dept. says
Mississippi Home Corporation
Clarksdale woman admits to scheme involving emergency rental assistance fraud

Latest News

Bartlett Bullet
The ‘Bartlett Bullet” ready to roll at Riverside International Speedway
Larry Brown with UofM Tigers
Consultant role next for UofM’s Larry Brown
UofM women's soccer
No. 22 Tiger Women’s Soccer wins big in opener
Munford vs Covington
Munford opens high school football season with win at Covington