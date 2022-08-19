The ‘Bartlett Bullet” ready to roll at Riverside International Speedway

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis will be home to a big race on Saturday night when the United Sprint Car Series returns for the Rumble at the River.

The hometown favorite will be gunning for the checkered flag. The “Bartlett Bullet” Terry Gray returns to West Memphis for the first time since he was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in June.

We caught up with Gray Thursday to discuss the honor and the history that Riverside made in the process.

“Well I get a lot of comments from a lot of people about it, people wishing me well about it.,” said Gray. “It was pretty overwhelming to be inducted and then to find out later that Riverside Speedway has the most home track racers inducted into the Hall of Fame. There’s 13 of us that either grew up or claim West Memphis to be our home track that are inducted now.”

This will be Gray’s third race at Riverside this season. He finished fourth last time he was there.

USCS Rumble at the River is Aug. 20 at Riverside International Speedway.

Time trials at 6 p.m. Racing starts at 8 p.m.

