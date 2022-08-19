Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is expecting more beautiful weather this weekend. Temperatures may not be as cool as Thursday but it’s still a great chance to get out and enjoy some fun things happening in the Bluff City.

Memphis Runs for Autism 5k: Mid-South runners looking to hit the track this weekend for a good cause should check out this event. Proceeds for the run will go to the Angel program which aims to touch the lives of children affected by autism. If you do not want to run, you can donate to the Angel program.

Aug. 20

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

8 a.m.

theangelprogram.com

19th Annual Tri-State Blues Festival: Enjoy the sweet sound of Blues at the 19th Annual Tri-State Blues Festival. You’ll hear from artists like the Manhattans and Pokey Bear.

Aug. 20

Landers Centers | 4560 Venture Dr., Southaven

6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

ticketmaster.com

Urban Adventure Quest: Take a journey through Memphis as you go on a quest to find everything that makes the city great. The Bluff City will become a giant game board as you and your family have fun doing a scavenger hunt. With the help of your smartphone, you can make your way through well-known and overlooked city gems. While solving clues and completing challenges while learning local history.

Anytime!

Peabody Hotel | 149 Union Ave.

8 a.m.

urbanadventurequest.com

Downtown Memphis Farmers Market: Fresh flowers, fresh fruit and farm-fresh eggs can all be found at the Downtown Memphis Farmers Market.

Every Saturday until October

566 S Front St.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

memphisfarmersmarket.org

Sunset Yoga: Close out the busy weekend with a moment of peace. Take a deep breath and exhale your worries with some yoga.

Every Sunday

Fourth Bluff Park | 114 N. Front St.

5:30-6:30 p.m.

facebook.com/events

