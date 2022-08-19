Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

AARP explains what Inflation Reduction Act means for seniors

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congress just passed legislation to lower the price of prescription drugs and put money back in the pockets of seniors.

Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president of government affairs, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act and why it is especially important for seniors.

Sweeney also explained the health provision included in the bill and when Americans will start seeing the changes take effect.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake
The scene in Olive Branch
Deputy shoots man who tried to run him over, sheriff’s dept. says
Mississippi Home Corporation
Clarksdale woman admits to scheme involving emergency rental assistance fraud

Latest News

AARP explains what Inflation Reduction Act means for seniors
Home on Whitney Avenue struck by Memphis police officer
Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces
Man Up Teacher Fellowship
Man UP Teacher Fellowship works to get more male teachers of color in Memphis, Shelby Co. schools
Woman's home hit in Frayser
Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces