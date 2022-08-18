Advertise with Us
Young Dolph to be inducted into MSCS Hall of Fame

Adolph Thornton Jr., AKA Young Dolph(MSCS)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adolph Thornton Jr., known by fans as Young Dolph, will be honored at this year’s Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Hall of Fame Gala.

“Legends are rare, but Memphis native and Hamilton High School alum Adolph Thornton Jr. leaves a legacy that continues to impact millions,” said MSCS on its Hall of Fame web page.

Last November, the 36-year-old rapper was shot and killed at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis.

Two people have since been charged with his murder.

RELATED: ‘He is Memphis’: City leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph

“Thornton was philanthropic and empowered the community through motivational speeches and strategic support,” MSCS continued. “Each Thanksgiving, he gave away hundreds of turkeys to Memphians in need. He also donated $25,000 to his alma mater, Hamilton High School.”

The gala will be held on Friday, August 26 at the East Memphis Hilton Hotel.

The gala is a fundraiser to support the work of the SchoolSeed Foundation, which includes providing resources to support early childhood literacy and the arts in public schools while honoring distinguished alumni.

Additional honorees of this year’s gala will include Glenda Glover, Derek Fordjour, and Joe Johnson.

