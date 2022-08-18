Warm and dry end to the work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Low temperatures will drop to the mid 60′s to around 70 with a few clouds. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph or less.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A pop-up shower is possible in north MS or west TN. It will remain partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Scattered showers or storms are likely on Sunday and highs will only reach the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered shower or storms will continue on Monday with highs in the 80s. Rain chances will be lower the rest of the week with highs slowly climbing into the low 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

