VA home loan executive share cost savings for veterans

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) currently oversees the servicing of over 3.6 million active home loans.

John Bell III, executive director of the VA Home Loan Guaranty Service, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the VA home loan is different than other home loan options.

He also talked about the how home prices and rising interest rates could affect Veteran borrowers.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

