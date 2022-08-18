Shelby County to find funding for Regional One Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County to decide on funding for Regional One Hospital before their time in office is up.

The Memphis hospital that cares for the sickest and neediest patients in the Mid-South requires some TLC of its own. Regional One Health was built nearly 40 years ago. Today, the medical center needs a major makeover, and Shelby County leaders are trying to figure out how they will pay for it.

Regional One’s CEO handed out a packet of information Wednesday, August 17, for Shelby County Commissioners to read through and get a better understanding of the hospital’s services. The commission has put this issue off time and time again, but at their most recent meeting, they pledged to approve funding before their time in office was up.

Regional One Health, known as The Med until a name change in 2014, provides care for thousands of patients from Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

“Regional One does a wonderful job of serving the public,” said Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton, “this has to do with buildings, and this is something we have to address and deal with.” Shelby County Government owns the building and Shelby County Commissioners are critically aware much of the hospital’s infrastructure is in critical condition. “Everyone benefits from Regional One,” said Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner, “but nobody wants to fund it or take care of it. Yet if we were to get out on these rainy streets today and have an accident, we wouldn’t be taken to Methodist, Baptist, or St. Francis. We would be taken to, and we would want to be taken to, Regional One. I want to assure Dr. Coopwood (the hospital’s CEO) we will have a plan of action.”

The commission is considering approving $350 million to improve the hospital or putting that money toward building a new medical center. The price tag for that is closer to $750 million. Three-quarters of a billion dollars is a lot of money, but Regional One, which opened in 1983, does a lot of good in the community.

The Elvis Presley Trauma Center, the only Level 1 trauma center in the Mid-South, treats those who’ve been stabbed, shot, or beaten. The Firefighters Burn Center is the only center in a 4-state region verified by the American Burn Association and American College of Surgeons. The High-Risk Obstetrics Program and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have delivered more high-risk pregnancies than any other hospital in Memphis, saving the lives of 55,000 babies since opening.

Regional One is also the safety net in our community for the poor and uninsured. Making sure the hospital offers the finest care in the finest facilities is a top goal for outgoing commissioners whose terms end on September 1, when new commissioners will be sworn into office. “We’re willing to stay here and work this out for as long as it will take on August 29,” said Commissioner Turner, “which will be our last term, and hopefully, we can dispense of it very quickly.”

The commission, along with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and his staff, are tasked with figuring out where the county will get $350 million and how that financial deal will be structured. It is possible that the next group of commissioners will have to carry the plan for Regional One across the finish line.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.