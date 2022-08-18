Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Sanitation crews exposed to household hazardous waste after improper disposal

“Solid waste collection is consistently listed as one of the most dangerous jobs in America.”
Memphis trash bins
Memphis trash bins
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Solid Waste Division crews in East Memphis were exposed to hazardous waste after it spilled from their truck on Wednesday morning.

The spill occurred in the area of Wallace and North Rose Road around 10:30 a.m.

City of Memphis Media Affairs Manager Arlenia Cole reported that muriatic acid, a household hazardous waste product commonly used in swimming pools, was disposed of improperly, resulting in the accident.

Acids are noted as unacceptable to present for trash collection.

The crews have been treated for their potential exposure, Cole said.

“The safety of our team is always a primary concern,” she added.

Solid waste collection is consistently listed as one of the most dangerous jobs in America. We ask our customers to be mindful of this and help minimize the risk to our employees and the public. Note that the following should NEVER be presented for collection:

City of Memphis Media Affairs Manager Arlenia Cole

A detailed list of acceptable and unacceptable household hazardous waste is listed on the City of Memphis’ website.

Household hazardous waste can be accepted at the Shelby County Household Hazardous Waste facility located at 6305 Haley Rd in Shelby Farms on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

Latest News

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris
Mayor Lee Harris signed green fleet executive order
Memphis Animal Services thanked the public on Wednesday after issuing a plea to free up kennel...
‘Memphis stepped up’: 202 MAS animals adopted, rescued, fostered over weekend
Woman wanted for second-degree murder after a argument about money.
Whitehaven Activist Shot and Killed on Same Day She Planned to a Community Event to Reduce Crime
Rosenwald schools history to be shown at National Civil Rights Museum.
National Civil Rights Museum opens Rosenwald school exhibit