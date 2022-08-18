Sanitation crews exposed to household hazardous waste after improper disposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Solid Waste Division crews in East Memphis were exposed to hazardous waste after it spilled from their truck on Wednesday morning.

The spill occurred in the area of Wallace and North Rose Road around 10:30 a.m.

City of Memphis Media Affairs Manager Arlenia Cole reported that muriatic acid, a household hazardous waste product commonly used in swimming pools, was disposed of improperly, resulting in the accident.

Acids are noted as unacceptable to present for trash collection.

The crews have been treated for their potential exposure, Cole said.

“The safety of our team is always a primary concern,” she added.

Solid waste collection is consistently listed as one of the most dangerous jobs in America. We ask our customers to be mindful of this and help minimize the risk to our employees and the public. Note that the following should NEVER be presented for collection:

A detailed list of acceptable and unacceptable household hazardous waste is listed on the City of Memphis’ website.

Household hazardous waste can be accepted at the Shelby County Household Hazardous Waste facility located at 6305 Haley Rd in Shelby Farms on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.