Record “Low Maximum” temperature tied in Memphis Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A long-standing record was tied in the Bluff City Wednesday.

Due to scattered showers and clouds, the Low Maximum (or coolest high temperature) was 77 degrees.

The previous record for August 17 was 77 degrees set back in 1879.

For August 17, our normal high is 92 and our normal low is 73 degrees. Therefore, our high temperature for today was lower than our normal overnight low temperatures!

A record that has stood at Memphis since 1879 is at risk of falling today. The Low Max(or coolest high temperature) at Memphis for Aug 17 is 77 degrees set back in 1879. At 1 pm it was 72 degrees at Memphis. #TNWx #ARWx #MOWx #MSWx #MidsouthWx — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) August 17, 2022

We return to drier and slightly warmer conditions through Friday. You get get full forecast information here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.