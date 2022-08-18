Advertise with Us
Record “Low Maximum” temperature tied in Memphis Wednesday

August 18, 2022
Record low maximum temperature in Memphis for August 17 was tied.
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A long-standing record was tied in the Bluff City Wednesday.

Due to scattered showers and clouds, the Low Maximum (or coolest high temperature) was 77 degrees.

The previous record for August 17 was 77 degrees set back in 1879.

For August 17, our normal high is 92 and our normal low is 73 degrees. Therefore, our high temperature for today was lower than our normal overnight low temperatures!

We return to drier and slightly warmer conditions through Friday. You get get full forecast information here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

