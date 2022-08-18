Police identify suspect charged in Economy Inn barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified 38-year-old Marvin Conley as the suspect who barricaded inside a Memphis hotel and fired shots at officers early Wednesday morning.

After the brief barricade at the Economy Inn Hotel, Conley was taken into custody.

The hotel was evacuated and no officers were injured. However, Memphis police say Conley was treated on the scene for a laceration to his hand.

Conley has been charged with 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and employment of a handgun in the commission of a dangerous felony.

His next court date is set for Thursday, August 18.

