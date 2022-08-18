Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting to held this Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting will be on August 20.

Join Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland for a ribbon cutting for the Orange Mound Splash Pad.

There will be giveaways and a DJ at the event.

The ribbon cutting will be on August 20 at 10 a.m. at 2430 Carnes Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee.

