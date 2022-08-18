Advertise with Us
Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting to held this Saturday


Jim Strickland will be in attendance for the Orange Mound Splash Park ribbon cutting.(Action News 5)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting will be on August 20.

Join Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland for a ribbon cutting for the Orange Mound Splash Pad.

There will be giveaways and a DJ at the event.

The ribbon cutting will be on August 20 at 10 a.m. at 2430 Carnes Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee.

