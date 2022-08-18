Advertise with Us
New data shows earning potential for those hosting on Airbnb while they travel

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Airbnb released new data showing the earning potential for those considering hosting on Airbnb while they travel.

Tennessee is one of the top-10 U.S. states for host earnings for hosts who were also guests last summer racking in $30 million.

Janet Buzit was one of those hosts. She joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the success she’s had.

She also shared tips for others looking to do the same thing, and how to get started.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

